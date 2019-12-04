At its Nov. 25 meeting, the Papillion La Vista Community Schools Board of Education took action on new boundaries for the district’s 16th elementary school, located at 11740 S 120th St., and Prairie Queen Elementary.
The board approved boundaries for the new elementary, which is still under construction and has a scheduled opening date for fall of 2020. The boundaries for the school will include all developments south of Highway 370 and west of 114th Street as well as the SumpTur Crossing development. Current fourth and fifth graders who reside in those areas and are enrolled at Prairie Queen will be able to continue at their current school. Those students, however, will not be provided transportation.
In order to manage high growth areas, create a more balanced enrollment and provide relief to schools with high enrollment, the board approved the new Prairie Queen attendance boundaries, which will reassign students living in Portal Ridge, Andover Pointe and Harrison Hill Apartments to Portal Elementary.
Like the new school boundary changes, fourth and fifth graders enrolled at Prairie Queen will be given the option to remain at their current school with no transportation provided.
All other students from these areas will attend Portal Elementary for the 2020-21 school year. Transportation will be provided to Portal Elementary for those reassigned.
Also at its Nov. 25 meeting, the board approved the 2018-19 audit report. The audit included all district accounts and funds. O’Donnell, Ficenec, Wills & Ferdig conducted the audit and prepared the report.
The next board meeting will be Monday at 6 p.m. in the district offices.