At its Nov. 11 meeting, the Papillion La Vista Community Schools Board of Education held another discussion on its school boundary proposal.
A new school, which is still under construction near 120th Street and Schram Road, will help balance enrollment between Prairie Queen and Bell Elementary schools, which are currently at or over capacity. It will also help even out the population between Hickory Hill and Rumsey Station Elementary schools.
During the meeting, PLCS presented overcrowding facts which said the current enrollment for Prairie Queen is 600 students. Three classrooms are currently in portables.
To alleviate overcrowding, the district staff proposed the move of 113 students who live in Harrison Hills, Andover Point and Portal Ridge to Portal Elementary.
The enrollment at Bell Elementary is currently at 515 and has an anticipated growth of 58 students from Shadow Lake 2 and 53 from Glenwood Hills subdivisions. To provide relief to Bell, district staff proposed to move the 53 students in the Glenwood Hills area to Walnut Creek.
Boundary reconfiguration will balance enrollment in order to utilize schools to the fullest. Walnut Creek Elementary has 337 students with the capacity of 450 to 500. Rumsey Station currently has 388 students and is the largest school in the district and can hold between 450 to more than 500 students.
Hickory Hill, which can hold 450 students, is over capacity with 460 students. Currently, the school utilizes every classroom including the art portable.
While the board agreed on the importance of taking action soon, they ultimately decided to hold further discussion on the matter before making any concrete plans.
During the meeting, two attendees expressed their concerns on relocating students and the harm that might befall their educational growth.
The board also held discussions on a BCDM Design presentation for the Papillion-La Vista South High School parking lot and Papillion-La Vista High School tennis courts.
The proposed site plan will add additional parking spaces to PLVS as well as renovate existing parking spaces including updating parking lot lights to LED lighting.
The proposed plan for PLV includes a new parking/drop off reconfiguration on the north side of the school as well as relocation of existing tennis courts to the three acres of land the district purchased from Wildewood Christian Church.
Also at the meeting, the board took action on the following items:
- Changes to the 2020-21 school calendar. The first day of school will be Aug. 11 and the last on May 21 with spring break scheduled from March 15-19. The first three snow days will be free while the fourth and beyond will need to be made up on May 24-26, which will serve as potential make up days.
- Papillion-La Vista High School bond project bid which includes additional freshman classrooms, a dedicated area for STEM education, a cafeteria addition and space for administrative offices and other renovations. The board approved a lump sum bid and authorized the construction contract with Prairie Construction Company for $21 million and an alternate bid for $521,000.
The next board meeting will be Monday, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m.