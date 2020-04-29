With coronavirus news flooding social media, band teachers across the Papillion La Vista Community School District came together to create a fun music video for viewers to enjoy.
Zac Konrad, band teacher at Papillion Middle School, coordinated the music video in hopes of raising spirits.
“As educators, we were really missing our students and we saw this as a way to bring a smile to our students’ faces,” Konrad said.
The video, which can be viewed on the district’s Facebook page, was made with A Capella, an app that allows users to record, synchronize and share songs.
Band teachers chose to perform “Hold My Hand,” by Jess Glynne because of its positive tones.
“We figured they’d know it and it’s upbeat in a time where there’s a lot of unknown. We were hoping to bring some encouragement to the people who heard it,” Konrad said.
Eight band instructors in addition to Konrad played instruments in the video: Carissa Stout, La Vista West, Patriot and Walnut Creek; Nick Romero, La Vista Middle School; Tim Keller, Papillion-La Vista High School; Hiltje Peitz, Liberty Middle School; Nikki Csipkes, G. Stanley Hall and Tara Heights; Kristin Deicke, Bell, Golden Hills, Prairie Queen and Trumble Park; and Mark Witt, Anderson Grove, Carriage Hill, Hickory Hill and Parkview Heights.
“I really wanted to showcase the talents of our amazing music staff,” Konrad said.
“Speaking beyond myself, we have such great music teachers in our district from elementary through secondary, we thought this would be a great way to show our students and community some of the great musicians they have teaching them.”
Konrad said he and his fellow music teachers miss students terribly and the music video was a way to stay connected.
“I don’t know how well I’ll contain myself the first time I hear my band playing together as a group again. There’s just no better sound,” he said.
“Whether it’s your first-year players finding that balance as a group or the top high school ensembles at the pinnacle or their playing, your ensembles are an extension of your heart and soul. Right now, we’re missing that part. This is our way of saying we miss them and we cannot wait to make music with them again.”
Another perk of making the music video, Konrad said, was working with other band teachers from the district.
“Projects like this allow us to interact at a time where it’s tough to interact. We can collaborate both as colleagues and as friends,” he said.
“I truly believe we have some of the best music teachers around. I’m so fortunate to be part of such a great group that both challenges and supports me.”
Konrad also said that while band practice can’t happen right now, students should continue having fun with music.
“Music doesn’t just have to be method books and rigid practice all the time. It’s important for those to establish discipline and growth, but even the best musicians allow time for fun,” he said.
“Work hard on your instruments, but always find music to bring you joy as well.”