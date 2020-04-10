With schools closed due to the coronavirus, teachers and students learning at home and seniors wondering about graduation, Papillion La Vista Community Schools hosted a Facebook Live Q-and-A Thursday to discuss all of the above and much more.
Andy Rikli, superintendent of PLCS, along with Shureen Seery, assistant superintendent of curriculum, and Kati Settles, assistant superintendent of human resources, presented information on online learning, grading and graduation and then addressed parents’ concerns.
When it comes to online learning, Rikli said it can be a challenge for not only students, but also for parents and caregivers.
Even in his own home with his three school-aged children, he said, learning at home can be difficult.
“If the head learner in the school district and his wife are having struggles and challenges, then give yourself some grace,” Rikli said during the presentation.
“All of us are new to this and we are figuring it out as we go along and with each passing day it will get a little bit better and we learn a little bit more.”
Seery presented the final phase of the learning plan, which will start Monday. Until now, students have continued learning, meaning they built off of what they learned before schools closed. Now, students will learn new concepts in core areas to create a foundation for the next school year.
Elementary students will focus on reading, writing and math and will have online instruction, delivered by that student's teacher, for a maximum for 20-30 minutes, twice a week.
Middle and high school students will focus on math, English, science and social studies as well as world language. There will be online instruction twice a week for 40-50 minutes.
Both middle and high school teachers will hold virtual office hours throughout the week so students can ask questions about assignments and get clarification if needed.
Seery said the district is aware that this plan will be challenging for some.
“We recognize that some students will thrive in this setting of being home, using technology resources or paper resources, and we also realize there are students that will struggle,” she said.
For elementary and middle school students, final grades will be their third-quarter grades while high school students will continue to be graded as they are working to earn credits.
However, all students will have the opportunity to correct third-quarter grades by turning in missing work and doing retakes, if the teacher allows.
For high school students, Seery said the district will take a “no-harm approach” when it comes to grading since students are learning under unique circumstances. When grading, she said, students' individual situations will be taken into consideration to ensure students are not penalized.
The district also set dates for graduation. On May 10, Papillion-La Vista High School will have a virtual ceremony at 1 p.m. followed by another one at 5 p.m. for Papillion-La Vista South High School.
The district, Rikli said, is still trying to figure out what a virtual graduation will look like.
“We don’t have all the details yet, but we want this to be a really classy, meaningful event for our students,” he said.
The district also plans to hold live ceremonies on July 10 at Baxter Arena if social-distancing restrictions are lifted by then. The district has reserved the arena that day and the PLV ceremony is set for 3:30 p.m. followed by the PLVS ceremony at 7:30 p.m.
If COVID-19 prevents those ceremonies from going on, Rikli said the dates will be moved to early August.
The Facebook Live presentation is available on the district’s Facebook page.