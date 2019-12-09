Garret Johnson, a senior at Platteview High School, took charge of the first ever Trojan Zone student store earlier this year.
This is the first year the student store has been open for business.
There are clothing items including everything from long sleeve shirts to sweatpants. In addition, there are water bottles, stadium chairs and coffee mugs plastered with the PHS logo for sale.
The sales from the student store go towards registration fees for students competing in state and national competitions.
Patrons of the store are mostly students and their parents with some community members purchasing merchandise as well.
Johnson said he has never attempted something like this before, but has always been interested in business.
“I had a bunch of crazy ideas that I needed to narrow down, but I went head on with it,” Johnson said.
For Johnson, there were and still are some challenges running the store day to day.
“Not having any experience in this, financing, inventory, dealing with customers are all things that you can’t really learn about until you do them,” he said. “The inexperience is hard to get over at first, but over time it has gotten better.”
The store’s inventory is held in the high school’s college and career center and most of the sales come from online at thetrojanzone.com.
Johnson is a one-man crew when it comes to the Trojan Store, running the whole show from design to inventory.
“I’ve learned more in the last couple months than in all my years of high school,” Johnson said.
He points to social media communication as the biggest skill he has sharpened while running the store.
“Communication is key with everything,” Johnson said.
He said he hopes next year the store will be operated by several people and will look to hire a manger and website keeper.
Johnson said he takes great pride in the work he has poured into the student store and views it as part of his mark at Platteview.
“This is the first official year of it being open and I’m just trying to set a precedent,” Johnson said. “I want it to keep going so I can come back in however many years and say, ‘Hey, I started that.’”