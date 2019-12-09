Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 20 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA. * WHEN...UNTIL NOON CST TODAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. ALSO, THE WINDS WILL COMBINE WITH PERIODS OF LIGHT SNOW TO CAUSE RAPID REDUCTIONS IN VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&