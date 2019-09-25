20190925_pt_plattehomecoming

Platteview royalty

Kara White and Garrett Johnson were crowned homecoming king and queen at Platteview High School. The duo were named royalty during the Sept. 13 football game with Nebraska City.

 Photo submitted by Platteview High School

