Platteview High School will host a Career Fair today, Wednesday, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the school’s front gymnasium.
PHS college to career specialist Jim Jennings said the career fair is open to both Platteview students and the public.
Jennings said in most cases, business casual dress will be appropriate if someone is looking to get hired.
He also suggested that prospective employees bring copies of their resume for employers.
Employers that will be at the career fair are QuikTrip, U.S. Navy, Heimes Corporation, Metropolitan Community College, Valmont Industries, Iowa Western Community College, NMC Cat, Roloff Construction, Werner Maintenance, Jensen Gardens, National Park Service, Opaa Food Managment Inc., Bogatz Heating and Air Conditioning, Springfield Platteview Community Schools, Professional Research Consultants, City of Springfield, Maurices/Nebraska Crossing, Vision Specialists of Papillion, CLAAS of America, Springfield Platteview KidsCare, Miller Electric, Azria Health Ashland, Wild Willy’s Fireworks, U.S. Census Bureau, Omaha Storm Chasers, City of Papillion, Countertop Creations, U.S. Marines, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, Building Blocks Daycare, Nebraska Army National Guard, Federal Aviation Administration, Chad’s Auto Repair and Grand Canyon University.