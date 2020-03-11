Monty Python fans will be in for a treat during Platteview High School’s spring production.
PHS will be performing Monty Python’s “Spamalot” Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. at the high school auditorium, 14801 S. 108th St. Tickets are $9 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets are available at the door or in advance by calling the school at 402-339-3606.
The show tells the legendary tale of King Arthur’s quest to find the Holy Grail. Inspired by the classic comedy film “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” the musical also diverts a bit from more traditional versions of the legend.
Matt King, the musical’s vocal director, said the show incorporates scenes from the film, skits from “Monty Python’s Flying Circus” and new material.
“A lot of the new stuff is just general music theater humor about musical theater,” King said.
King said he did not have to change too much of the original script for Platteview’s adaption because it’s based on the school edition of “Spamalot.”
“We always have to adapt a little for our version,” King said.
There are two acts with a 15-minute intermission in between.
Kings estimates the show should be about 90 to 105 minutes long.
The production of the show did have some challenges in part due to the large amount of scene changes.
“It has the most scene changes of a show that we have done,” King said, “We actually narrowed it down from a few less than what was originally written.”
He said the popularity behind Monty Python’s work stems from the simple fact that it is funny.
“Especially in the musical I would guess that most people would like Monty Python humor quite a bit,” he said, “It’s definitely a comedy. Some comedies have some drama thrown into it too, but that is just a little bit here.”