Springfield Platteview Community Schools shut down in-person classes March 23 and will be closed for the rest of the year.
Seniors across Sarpy County are left wondering if they will get to experience classic senior year milestones like prom or graduation.
Platteview High School senior and class officer Garret Johnson said the day before spring break, he went around telling his peers he thought it was going to be the last day of school.
Johnson was right.
“I knew in my head, that was probably our last day, so I went to school and had as much fun as I could and sure enough, that was the last day,” Johnson said.
He said he tries not to dwell too much on the negative side of things.
“I know a lot of seniors are pretty upset about it and I’m one of those but also, you know, I don’t have the cure, I can’t change it, so I try not to get too upset about it,” Johnson said.
Johnson admits he misses seeing his friends every day.
“I don’t miss homework obviously but, I miss at least being with my friends and doing anything at school,” Johnson said.
Johnson said his schedule has not been too hard on him since transitioning to online classes and he looks forward to studying business and continuing his wrestling career at the University of Dubuque in Iowa.
Another Platteview senior and class officer, Kara White, plans to attend the University of Nebraska at Kearney to study criminal justice.
She said she was not upset long after it was announced school would be shut down for the rest of the year.
White said her hope was restored when everyone in the school district and the Springfield community began planning events like a possible prom and a parade to help recognize seniors.
Both White and Johnson have hope that prom and an in-person graduation ceremony might be in the cards for them.
“We have planned to have prom July 18 and our in-person graduation July 26, but it’s heartbreaking to know that this pandemic might not allow us to even have those in a few months,” White said.
Both seniors agreed they will miss their friends and the staff at PHS.
“Every day there were always smiling faces walking through the hallways and without a doubt there would always be a ‘Good morning’ or ‘Hey Kara, how’s it going?’” White said.
“You truly cannot experience the kinds of things we have at Platteview anywhere else.”