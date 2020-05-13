Springfield Platteview Community Schools shut down in-person classes March 23 and will be closed for the rest of the year.
Seniors across Sarpy County are left wondering if they will get to experience classic senior year milestones like prom or graduation.
One way mothers of Platteview High School Seniors have been recognizing their seniors is by decorating their doors commemorating the highlights of their child’s time at Platteview High School.
Here are some of the doors that have been decorated so far.