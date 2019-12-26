Thirty one different photographers’ work will be showcased at Sump Memorial Library until the end of January.
Monochrome is the theme for the exhibit, so all the featured photos are in black and white.
The photographs belong to the Omaha Camera Club. The club is for photographers of all skill levels and camera types from a digital camera to a camera phone.
Nikki McDonald, a club member and organizer of the exhibit, said she went with a theme to avoid a disjointed experience.
“That gives us a visual continuity to a very diverse range of subjects and approaches from a variety of people,” McDonald said.
She has been in the club since 2011 and said the group has always been composed of photographers with different interest and experience levels.
“We have people who are interested in the equipment and making it work right for them and we have other people who are more interested in using photographs as a source for their digital art,” McDonald said.
She said it is not a requirement to have top-of-the-line camera equipment to join the club, and a lot of members use their cell phones to take photos.
There are currently 45 members in the Omaha Camera Club.
McDonald said for many of the artists at the library, this is the first time that they have had their work printed for an exhibit.
“I encouraged people to think of this as an opportunity just to produce something that they can then keep and use or give to someone else to keep as a gift,” McDonald said.
She said about half of the photos on display are for sale and even the ones that are not for sale have contact information on the back, so if anyone is interested the artist can be contacted.
The Omaha Camera Club meets the first, third and last Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Nebraska Methodist College, 720 N. 87th St.
For more information visit omahacameraclub.net or email nmcdonald@cox.net.