Improvements to the intersection of Highway 50 and Platteview Road, including widened turning lanes and permanent traffic signals, are planned for the intersection in 2021.
The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners approved an agreement with the Nebraska Department of Transportation and Springfield at its Dec. 3 meeting to share the costs of the improvements. The county’s share is estimated to be $512,700. Scott Bovick, Sarpy County’s deputy county administrator, said the total cost of the project is likely to be more than $1 million.
Pavement improvements near the intersection are also included in the project.
NDOT will be the lead agency on the project. Bidding is planned for fall of 2020 and construction would follow in spring and summer of 2021.
Temporary traffic lights were added to the intersection prior to the Sarpy County Fair this summer.