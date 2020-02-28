When Missy Thomas was pregnant with her third child, she expected her to be early like the others. Frustrated after her due date passed, she and her husband, Dave, realized it was a leap year.
Dave then knew that was when Lilah Thomas would be born.
“Because she broke all the molds, he thought that’d be another way for her to do it,” Missy said.
He was right. Born on lead day in 2008, Lilah is celebrating her third actual birthday this year, but with a party age-appropriate for a 12-year-old.
Lilah is planning to play games at the Amazing Pizza Machine then stay up all night at a sleepover. She’s excited to hang out with her four best friends and to try bumper cars for the first time.
Missy said they let Lilah go all-out for her leap year birthdays but still celebrate every year.
“Sure, we’ll do something, but then on the actual leap days we try to make a big deal out of it just because it doesn’t happen very often,” Missy said.
Since her birthday is on a Saturday, Lilah can’t celebrate in school on her actual day again. But, the Patriot Elementary School sixth-grader plans to bring cupcakes Feb. 28, when she would normally celebrate.
Lilah loves telling people she has a leap year birthday, Missy said. When people ask how old she is, she tries to confuse them by saying her leap year age. Lilah said it’s her go-to fun fact in school.
Others are excited to meet someone who has a leap year birthday because it’s unique. She doesn’t think it’s that special, she said, just a bit weird.
Lilah said having a leap year birthday is sometimes annoying because her friends like to tease that she’s a toddler. But that same mentality, Lilah joked, can come in handy when her class is misbehaving.
“Last year my teacher said, ‘You all are acting like 2-year-olds,’” Lilah said. “I was like, ‘Well, what do you expect?’”
Lilah said she’s excited to finally turn 3.
“I’ve been 2 for (4) years,” Lilah laughed. “I’m done.”