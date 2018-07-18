First up: the visitor’s parking lot.
Construction on the parking lot, which will sit to the east of the district’s stadium at Papillion-La Vista South High School, would begin this fall and would be completed in November. The district began accepting bids for the contract July 17 and will vote to award the contract at its Monday board meeting.
Papillion La Vista Community Schools’ Board of Education on July 9 discussed issuing up to $9.9 million in bond money, which would be the first bond issuance after voters approved the district’s $109.9 million proposal in May.
Scott Keene, vice president and managing director of public finance at Ameritas Investment Corp., said the money will be enough to cover bond project costs through the end of this year and the beginning part of next year.
The board is working to prioritize the bond projects and will finalize the list in August.
Keene said future bond issuances by the district likely would exceed $10 million.
The district also approved the following items:
- Increased paraprofessional hourly wages $.25 for the 2018-19 school year and another $.25 for 2019-20. The contract also increases teacher of students with visual impairments wages to the same level as health paraprofessionals.
- A permanent roadway and drainage easement of Lincoln Road near Liberty Middle School.
- A temporary construction and grading easement of Lincoln Road near Liberty Middle School.
- Student conduct, vandalism and disruption policies of when district personnel will report students to law enforcement.
Also July 9 were two public hearings regarding the district’s parental involvement in educational practices and school wellness policy.