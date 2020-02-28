Papillion-La Vista South High School students are paying off their debt while helping local shelter animals.
Throughout the month of February, students with library fines had the chance to pay off fines by donating items to Town & Country Humane Society, a local animal shelter, 14110 S. 84th St.
With each item students brought to the library they received $1 off their fine fees.
School librarian Cynthia Stogdill started the initiative three years ago.
“My whole career I’ve always wanted to incorporate a community outreach to whatever we were doing in the library,” Stogdill said.
Students were encouraged to bring cat and dog food, toys, gently used blankets or towels and Clorox wipes.
“It’s a great way for students to give to the community and they get a little something in return,” Stogdill said.
Her love of animals is what inspires her to hold donation drives each year, Stogdill said, and she is happy to donate to a local shelter.
“I’m always happy to support them and bring awareness and share that with our students, too,” she said. “It’s important to remind them that there is always someone out there who can use some help.”
Another positive aspect, Stogdill said, was that it helps students save money.
“Giving doesn’t always involve money. Sometimes, kids can grab a can of cat food from their shelf at home,” she said.
And while the drive is aimed to help students with library fines, those without have been donating as well.
“I’m always astounded that kids will come in and say, ‘Here are some Clorox wipes. I don’t have any fines I just wanted to make sure you had enough,’” Stogdill said.
Because Town & Country is a local facility, Stogdill said more students feel the need to give, especially those who have adopted an animal from there.
“I am really proud of them. They get the experience of giving to the community and really not getting anything in return except for knowing they’ve done something good,” she said.
“They see their donation goes out to greater community and does some good.”
Stogdill said she is happy to be in a school where students exhibit so much love and support for their community.
“Our kids always remember to think of others and I’m just so proud of them,” she said.
Stogdill also wants students to know that any amount given is greatly appreciated.
“Even if it’s just a small contribution, it’s important to always give,” she said. “There’s a great community out there and people who need help.”