A family fun, relaxed environment — that’s the theme for Papio Pub, formally Dort’s Bar and Grill, in downtown Papillion.
“We’re trying to keep it that family environment all the way,” owner Sheryl Wilson said.
“That’s just our personality and everyone is welcome.”
Sheryl Wilson and her husband David leased the building after the Dort family retired from the business. They owned the business since 1961. Effective July 1, it was officially Wilson’s restaurant.
“The building is going to look totally different to what it was prior,” she said.
Wilson said there will be two rooms—the Blue Room and the Red Room.
“The main room is going to be The Blue Room and the back room will be the Red Room,” she said. “You can rent that back room out for parties and it can fit up to 30 people.”
As for the food, it won’t be your typical bar food. There will be something for everyone on the menu.
“I’m an old-fashioned cook. I’m the mom that always cooks for everybody,” she said. “We will do some deep frying, but I’m more into baking and roasting. We will pull from all different cultures and see where it goes.”
Some menu items include homemade recipes of mac and cheese, hamburgers, brats, Italian food and daily lunch specials. The Wilson’s will also keep Dort’s tradition of Taco Tuesday.
“We’re going to continue the tradition that the Dort family started in the beginning,” she said. “But in addition to just tacos, I’ll add in homemade guacamole. Maybe we will have enchiladas one week, different things like that.”
A new tradition of Sunday brunch will begin at the Papio Pub as well.
“Because everybody has said they wished there would be a place downtown where they can get breakfast after church,” she said.
“We’re surrounded by big churches so we are going to do a breakfast buffet from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday.”
Prices, Wilson said, will be competitive with restaurants around the area.
“It’s going to be marketable and just about the same as everybody else around here,” she said.
Sheryl said live music will also be featured from local bands twice a month.
Papio Pub’s official grand opening is Saturday at 3 p.m.