Papio Greens Golf Center is hopeful that hosting a FootGolf regional tournament provides a shot in the arm for the sport.
The course will serve as host for the American FootGolf League Central Region qualifier July 14 at 10 a.m. Participants in the regional tournament are eligible to move on to the U.S. National FootGolf Championship, set for Aug. 27-31 at Reunion Resort in Kissimmee, Fla.
Papio Greens opened its FootGolf course in the summer of 2015. Since that time, the course has explored hosting a regional tournament.
“We’ve been in talks with the national organization about what it would take to get a qualifier at our course,” said Tyson Thomas, General Manager of Papio Greens. “They were looking for a course in the midwest and we were able to bring it here.”
Players ages 12 and older are eligible to compete in the tournament. The qualifier is divided into four categories: Juniors (ages 12 to 17); men ages 18 to 45; women ages 18 to 45 and seniors (46-and-older). Any player who finishes the regional competition is eligible to compete in the national event.
Registration can be done online at footgolf.us/calendar through Monday. There will also be late registrations available.
Papio Greens is one of a handful of courses across the metro area that offers FootGolf. Thomas hopes the inaugural regional tournament will provide an additional spark for interest in the sport.
“We’re trying to bring awareness to the sport and we hope this is a catalyst for that,” Thomas said. “I think we’re seeing increased response, especially from the soccer community. We’re hoping to attract people who might not normally play the sport. We want them to realize it’s not only fun, but there’s a competitive side as well.”
Thomas is hopeful this becomes the first of an annual event at Papio Greens.
“We know the expectations aren’t as high for the first year, but we hope the participation rate can build,” he said. “This is sort of a trial with them (AFGL), so we’ll see how it goes and re-visit the possibility of bringing it back next year.”
For more information on the event, visit footgolf.us or call Papio Greens at 402-331-4621.