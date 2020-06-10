Ken and Kathy Briscoe bought Papio Bowl in 2012, and like so many other bowling proprietors, have gone through ups and downs depending on the time of year.
March is typically their busiest month filled with spring breaks, fundraisers and birthday parties.
The Briscoes, this year were forced to close the doors of the 16-lane bowling center in response to the coronavirus, and remained closed from March 17 to May 11.
Papio Bowl is again open to the public although it’s operating under different capacity limits.
A directed health measure limited public gatherings to 10 people in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.
Ken Briscoe said he decided to shut down, as he thought bowling would not work with only 10 bowlers in the building.
He said the business has kept a core of full time employees since they closed on March 17.
While the lanes might have been closed to the public, the staff at Papio Bowl kept themselves busy with painting anything that could be painted, some light remodeling and rebuilt the pinsetters.
“Somewhere along the line we decided, OK, well we’re going to be a restaurant and we’re going to follow the restaurant rules and at least we could be at 50% capacity,” Briscoe said.
Papio Bowl did a test run on May 12 with a limit of 10 customers in the
The bowling alley has since transitioned to operating at 50% capacity under the new restaurant rules and has bowlers on every other lane.
Under fire marshal rules, 50% capacity is set at 72 people. Under the restaurant rules, it would be 48 customers because tables need to be six feet apart with no more than six people per lane.
Bowlers need to order a food item before they can bowl.
No coupons or discounts will be accepted at this time.
Customers need to use sanitizer on their hands before selecting a house ball. The house balls must be left on the ball return when finished. Papio Bowl will sanitize and return them to the racks.
“When people come in and they don’t have their own equipment, they like to go find a ball and touch 20 balls before they find one they like,” Briscoe said.
Papio Bowl shoes have always been sanitized on the inside but the outside will now be cleaned as well.
Employees are required to wear gloves and mask if they handle food.
Briscoe said it is up to the employees at the front register if they want to wear gloves or mask.
Papio Bowl has not had its cosmic bowling and all bowling leagues are postponed at the moment.
“Trying to put eight teams in here and do every other lane, it just doesn’t make a lot of sense in my head,” Briscoe said.
He said since reopening, Papio Bowl has seen at most 15 bowlers in at once.
“At this point it is cheaper for us to be closed, so we may close again,” Briscoe said. “It just depends on whether or not we start to see a spike in activity here.”
“I know there’s a lot of hesitance and a lot of people are scared to get back into the swing of things, but we’ve got to get past that to get things going again,” Briscoe said.
Papio Bowl, 204 E. Lincoln St,is open Tuesday through Sunday from 2 to 8 p.m.
Customers can find further updates by visiting the Papio Bowl Facebook page or website, papi obowl.com.