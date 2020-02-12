Papillion native Mia Mixan, who was studying in China, got a lucky break when it came to the coronavirus — literally.
The freshman at Duke Kunshan University was visiting Taiwan over a school break when the deadly virus broke out.
Mixan attends school in Suzhou, approximately 500 miles from Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak.
At first she, like many of her school friends, thought the virus wasn’t a big deal, but rather another kind of flu. But with more and more news coming out of mainland China, Mixan said that quickly changed. Just over a week later, she learned school was canceled and her classmates were leaving the country.
Mixan, with just a carry-on packed with enough clothes to last a week, asked some classmates who live in Italy if she could stay with them, and they agreed.
After a scary trip to the airport while wearing a mask for protection, she arrived in Italy about a week ago.
She said her family was relieved to know she was OK.
Many friends from her school are also visiting those Italian classmates. She said they’re all trying to enjoy their time abroad and make the most out of the situation.
Mixan doesn’t know when she’ll be back to school, so in the meantime she bought any essential items she’ll need to stay put and has been borrowing her friends’ clothes.
“It’s really up in the air because even the school can’t say ‘come back on this date’ because no one knows when it’s going to be safe,” Mixan said.
Until then, her classes, typically in-person, will resume online Feb. 24. She said her professors will livestream lectures.
Mixan is thankful she doesn’t know anyone with the coronavirus. However, she said her school friends from China are living in fear, unable to leave their house.
“I just really hope that my Chinese roommates and classmates are all OK, and this doesn’t escalate more,” Mixan said. “They’re staying positive in a very tough time.”