Papillion residents can attend a draft comprehensive plan open house Aug. 14 from 5 to 7 p.m. on the third floor of Papillion City Hall, 122 E. Third St.
The comprehensive plan is a blueprint for city growth over the next 20 years.
A brief presentation will begin at 5 p.m., followed by the open house where attendees will be able to view exhibits, ask questions of the project team, and provide feedback. For those unable to attend the open house, contact the Papillion Planning Department at 402-829-1182 to learn more or submit ideas.