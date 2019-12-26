Papillion will move up plans to add a softball complex and soccer fields to the Papillion Landing Community Recreation Center and Field House.
Sampson Construction, the contractor the city hired to build Papillion Landing, saved money on building the recreation center and field house so the City Council approved during its Dec. 17 meeting a modification of the contract to allow Sampson to add the fields.
The fields were originally planned for phase two of four phases for Papillion Landing, but the savings allowed the city to fit the fields into the first phase.
“It’s given us the ability to get a lot done in the first phase of the project,” said Lori Hansen, the city’s recreation department director.
The original contract for phase one was for $48.37 million and the new agreement allows for a budget of up to $50.83 million. The fields were expected to cost about $5.7 million, Hansen said, and the city will save more than $3 million by including them in the first phase.
Hansen said the softball complex, grass soccer field and additional parking will be added to the north and northeast of the field house. Work on the softball complex will be done by Aug. 31, according to the contract.
Papillion has not added large outdoor amenities for a long time, Hansen said, and the softball fields will meet an immediate need because they can also be used for 12-and-under baseball.
“That’s the age group we need the most fields for,” she said.
Papillion Landing is located at 1022 W Lincoln St.