The Papillion Senior Center, 1001 Limerick Road, will host its annual Fall Festival fundraiser Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
There will be craft sales, a flea market, garage sale, pet supplies and a bake sale as well as raffles.
Pastries, hot cider and coffee will be available in the morning and a lunch of sloppy Joes, potato salad and drink or hot dog and chips will be available for $5.
Town and Country Humane Society will be on site along with the Methodist mobile diabetes center. There will also be pumpkin bowling, children’s games and face painting. For information, contact the Senior Center at 402-597-2059.