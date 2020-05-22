With the coronavirus taking a typical farmers market off the table this year, those from the city of Papillion had to get creative.
After a bit of brainstorming and two weeks of planning, the city held its first drive-thru farmers market Wednesday, said Nate Stahlecker, city employee who organized it. While less than ideal, Stahlecker said the farmer’s market is too important to Papillion to skip.
“We know it’s valuable for both the farmer and community,” Stahlecker said.
The city made a few tweaks to the traditional farmers market process to make it run smoothly as a drive-thru.
This year, orders must be placed in advance by each vendor’s deadline.
While customers aren’t able to pick out their own produce, Stahlecker encourages them to trust the farmers. No matter what, he said, it’ll be better quality food than they could buy from the grocery store since it's fresh and grown locally.
When picking up orders, the city asks that buyers write their last name and the vendor’s name on a piece of paper and tape it to a passenger side window.
As a safety measure, vendors are disinfecting surfaces before setting down orders, as well as every 15 minutes. They’re wearing gloves and masks.
This week buyers had to pick up their orders during a specific time slot based on the first letter of their last names.
Going forward, Stahlecker said they’ve decided to allow buyers to pick up their orders any time during the two and a half hour window. He said people with last names starting later in the alphabet complained that it was too late in the evening.
If something comes up and the buyer can’t pick up their order, Stahlecker said they should contact the farmer who will hold on to it.
As an incentive for families to still attend the farmers market this year, Stahlecker said the first 50 children each night receive a free craft bag from Spazzy Jazzy the clown. This week’s was a kit to plant wildflowers.
The farmers market is scheduled to run the same dates as prior years - every Wednesday through Aug. 12 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Papillion Landing, 1046 W. Lincoln St. except June 17.
This first week got off to a slow start, Stahlecker said. Most vendors he spoke to said they only received about half the amount of orders they’d usually have.
Mary Kay Arnold of Arnold Acres said she received 11 orders. While that’s quite a bit less than usual, she said it was far more than she’d been expecting.
In a typical year, she said many of her orders stem from people happening upon her stand while wandering the market, so she said it was nice to see some people still buying her items online.
“It was really just a pleasant surprise,” Arnold said.
Joe Holzapfel of Top POP'd Kettle Corn said business was slower than usual, but he’s thankful the city is doing as much as they can given the circumstances.
“I’m glad Papillion still put it on, though, for local businesses and farmers,” Holzapfel said.
This is a work in progress, Stahlecker said. He’s continuously looking at ways he could modify what they’re doing to improve the event, he said, as well as looking for missed opportunities.
Eventually, Stahlecker hopes to make this a walk-thru farmers market if social distancing restrictions are lifted.