At 9:30 every morning, 5-year-old twins Ethan and Emma DeMont watch virtual announcements, say the Pledge of Allegiance then head to school — parked in their driveway.
Their parents, Erika and Devin DeMont, converted their Volkswagen Eurovan into a classroom to help with homeschooling during the coronavirus outbreak.
This kindergarten on wheels is the family’s attempt to separate the children’s home and school life to boost productivity.
“It’s hard for them to focus around their toys,” Erika DeMont said.
“We kind of took it upon ourselves to just find something new.”
The van works well as a classroom, she said, because it’s a place they can work in rain or shine. Inside it has a pop-up table with chairs they use as a desk.
Curtains cover the windows to help Ethan and Emma concentrate.
To make it feel more like school, their artwork is posted on the van’s walls.
Coloring is Emma’s favorite activity to do in the van, she said, especially drawing fairies and animals.
Devin, a stay-at-home father, is the primary parent homeschooling the children.
The experience, he said, has given him even more respect for what teachers go through every day.
“The first couple of days were kind of a challenge — getting used to it, figuring out what we need to be doing,” he said.
“There was some learning curve, for sure, but now I think it’s more of a routine of doing it. It’s going fairly well now.”
Devin and the children spend an hour or two in the van completing school-assigned worksheets, reading and coloring.
By the time they finish their work, it’s time to go inside for a family lunch. Having a set schedule has helped provide structure to their day, Erika said.
Although she misses seeing her friends at Trumble Park Elementary School, Emma said she enjoys learning inside a van because it feels different than being in a traditional classroom.
“I like it,” Emma said. “It’s fun.”
Devin and Erika’s other children, Papillion-La Vista South High School freshman Delaney Holweger, 15, and Papillion Middle School seventh-grader Olivia DeMont, 13, work on schoolwork inside their home or in their backyard.
Erika was homeschooled with her siblings in early elementary school. She said it kept her family close, which she’s seen happen with her family since Devin started homeschooling the children.
While quarantined, they’ve been spending a lot of time hanging out as a family, often in their backyard.
Erika said she was initially worried about being around each other constantly while stuck at home, but it turned out better than she could have imagined.
“I’m thankful that we’ve had this experience because our family has grown,” Erika said.
“We’re safe at home, and we get to build our family relationship.”