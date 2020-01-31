Papillion Mayor David Black announced Friday he intends to appoint Amber Powers as the city’s next city administrator during Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
If approved by the council, Powers would take over for Christine Myers, who will retire in July, according to a release from the city.
Powers has worked for the city since 2017 when she came from Anthony, Kansas, to be Papillion’s assistant city administrator. In Anthony, she worked as the city administrator and city clerk, a role she held beginning in 2010.
Philip Green will be appointed as the city’s new deputy city administrator. Green currently is the assistant city administrator in Blair, Nebraska, a role he has held for 15 years, according to the release. If approved by the council he would begin his duties in March.
Myers started working for Papillion in 1993 as the city clerk. She was promoted to assistant city administrator in 1998 and appointed city administrator in 2017, according to the release.