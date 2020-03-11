The popularity of Papillion Landing Community Recreation Center is obvious from its membership numbers.
When the recreation center opened in January, Lori Hansen, Papillion’s recreation department director, projected the city needed 1,492 memberships, in addition to revenue from things like event space and classroom rentals, to operate at a break even point.
As of Thursday, 2,237 memberships have been sold, a source of vindication for the years of work that went into bringing the facility to fruition.
“This has been an extraordinary process,” she said. “We’ve been building this for three years between the two facilities here,” referring to the recreation center and the field house next door.
A grand opening for the recreation center, 1046 W. Lincoln St., will be Friday from 5 to 10 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
The event will serve as an opportunity to thank the companies and organizations involved in the project, Hansen said.
After 5 p.m. the building is open to the community. From 5 to 7 p.m. the gymnasium will be a fun zone for kids with an art class, coloring contest, spin the wheel with prizes and other drawings.
Hansen said the event will be a way for the city to show off the facility to those who may not have had a chance to visit yet.
“I’m just extraordinarily proud of the place and anxious to show it off to as many people as possible,” she said.
The recreation officially opened in January, but Hansen said the city wanted to make sure it worked out some kinks and gathered community feedback before having a grand opening. Art just recently got put on the walls and minor construction was still underway.
“We wanted all those things, all those I’s dotted and those T’s crossed, as much as humanly possibly before we had the big grand opening,” she said.
Hansen said the response from the community has been extraordinary. The 55+ Club has boomed, the walking track and gym are filled with pickleball games during the day and basketball in the evening, businesses and organizations are renting meeting spaces and the pool is a popular attraction for mothers with young children.
“I’m thrilled with watching and seeing the facility being used the way that I dreamed that it would be,” Hansen said.
The daytime traffic is encouraging, Hansen said, and the recreation center and next-door field house provided indoor walking spaces the city lacked.
“I’ve been to a lot of rec centers over my life and the daytime hours are the things that just really drag, usually, and it’s a hub in here,” she said.
For more information about the event call 402-597-2041 or go to papillion.org/835/Papillion-Landing.