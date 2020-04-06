The Papillion community may not be able to enjoy the brand new Papillion Landing Community Recreation Center and Field House, but that hasn't stopped it from helping the community stay physically fit.
Papillion Landing closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, but fitness instructors and Papillion Landing and city staff are recording fitness videos and posting them to the city's Youtube channel so people can follow along with workouts in their homes.
The facility opened in January and memberships were above what the city expected, but the now the fitness instructors and staff don't get to see the members.
"With everything surrounding the circumstances (the closure) was unexpected, but I'm super excited that we are putting the videos out," said Andrea Robles, one of the fitness instructors. "It just gives us kind of a sense of community to try to reach out to (members)."
Immediately after the closure, staff and instructors started thinking about ways to serve the community and the idea for virtual classes came up, said Michael Lennon, Papillion Landing's member services manager.
After staff purchased video equipment, did a few test runs and found free license music, they started recording and editing videos. The plan is to post two or three videos per week, and the community has been appreciative.
"It's been a blessing," he said. "We're excited the community embraced the Landing and what we're trying to do here."
Robles, who also taught classes elsewhere, was teaching two classes a week at Papillion Landing and had between 10 or 15 people each attend each class. She said it's very different teaching a class without any students in the room.
"The first time was very nerve-wracking knowing that you're recording it," she said. "You're hoping people will watch it and do it along and enjoy it but you don't have the energy to feed off of the people that are live in your class."
Workouts are designed to accommodate the equipment people may or may not have in their homes. If someone doesn't have a yoga mat, they can use a beach towel, or use cans of soup or put on a full backpack instead of dumbbells for weight.
"There's a lot to be said for just getting your heart rate going and getting that cardio in and not needing any equipment," she said.
Two of Robles's children, sons Raymond, 6, and Marco, 5, joined her for a recent video, a full body workout. She said it was important to include her children because many people are at home with their children and they can be included in any of the workouts.
"When I practice other routines and do things around the house they always love to do it with me, so I knew that they were capable and able to do that and just have fun with it," she said.
"They thoroughly enjoyed it and there's something to be said for just doing it together and having fun and not necessarily caring how much of a burn you're getting."
Robles also has taught a boot camp and Tabata virtual class.
Lennon said they are working on adding live classes through Zoom, a video conferencing service, including Zumba classes.
"We're sad but we're glad we can give all of our members and the community some content," he said.
Papillion Landing is extending all memberships due to the closure.