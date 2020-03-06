The Papillion Singing Seniors needs more men to join its melody.
The ensemble, based out of Papillion Landing’s 55+ Club, travels to senior living facilities to perform songs nearly 50 times each year.
Singing Seniors Director Rajaena Appleby said the group should ideally have 16 members — eight men and eight women — plus alternates on a waiting list. Right now it’s down to only seven men.
That balance is important, Appleby said, so that the Singing Seniors can switch between all men, all women and group songs. It also helps ensure the elderly can hear them, because she said sometimes seniors have trouble detecting higher pitched voices.
Unfortunately, she said, men are usually more reluctant to join.
“I think the first reaction for them is, ‘Oh, I can’t sing,’” Appleby said. “When, probably, they can sing as well as they need to for us.”
They don’t need to be the best singers, she said, because the group doesn’t have specific singing parts.
More than anything, she said the group needs actors because the shows are so much more than just singing.
“We try to put on an entertaining show,” Appleby said. “We don’t just get up there and sing.”
Each performance is themed, complete with relevant music, costumes and narration. The group is so popular, Appleby said, they were booked for 2020 by mid-November.
One of the group’s male members, Ron Meier, started going to the Papillion Senior Center in 2014 after his wife died. Initially he wasn’t interested in joining the Singing Seniors because he hadn’t sang since high school, but it didn’t take long, he said, for Appleby to convince him otherwise.
“I said, ‘Oh what the heck, I’ll sing with you guys,’” Meier said. “It’s been the best decision I ever made.”
Singing Seniors gave the widower a close group of friends and support system.
Appleby said the group is a great way to socialize, as members spend time together outside of rehearsals. She said it’s also gratifying, especially when seniors with dementia start singing along.
“They’re very close knit, and they really care about each other, but most of all, I think they care about going out and entertaining those seniors,” Appleby said. “The reward really that we get is when we go out to those people and make them smile.”
The requirements to join the free group are simple — singers should like to have fun and be available on Tuesdays for morning rehearsals and afternoon performances. Currently, members are in their late 60’s to early 80’s, but Appleby said age doesn’t matter.
Meier encourages those interested to attend a practice and performance to see what it’s like. Men unwilling to join on their own could come with their wives. Currently the group has three couples.
While it may seem like a big time commitment, Meier said, it’s worth every minute.
To book a performance, contact Appleby at rajaena@cox.net or call 402-650-8770. The fee is $100, which helps cover the cost of props, costumes, music and more.