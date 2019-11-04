The long-awaited opening of Papillion Landing Community Recreation Center is just months away, but memberships become available beginning Friday.
Those who sign up through Dec. 31 for an annual membership get two months free, and those who sign up during that period for a monthly membership get their first month for $1.
Early signees also receive their choice of a Papillion Landing-branded gym bag, yoga mat, can cooler or towel while supplies last.
Monthly and annual memberships are available, and the pricing schedule includes youth, family and seniors rates, as well as for residents (which includes Papillion SIDs) and non-residents. There is a 10% discount for active and retired military members.
Memberships to Papillion Landing give users access to fitness classes, weight and fitness equipment and the walking/running track and the community lounge and digital library. Members also have specific time access to Pappy’s Playground, the natatorium and gymnasium.
Additionally, members receive a 10% discount for any facility rentals including the Field House (does not include consecutive rentals), discounted rates for birthday parties and free child watch during specified times.
Membership also includes four free guest visits per year per household upon membership purchase or renewal. Guest passes can be used for The Papillion Landing Community Recreation Center daily admission.
The Papillion Landing Community Recreation Center opens to the public Jan. 13. Early sign-ups will be able to attend special sneak preview days on Jan. 11 and 12.
Memberships can be purchased by stopping at the Papillion Recreation Department’s office at 2nd and Adams streets. For details on pricing and for more information, visit www.papillion.org/841/Memberships