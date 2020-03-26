Note: As announced by the City of Papillion, the 55+ Club is closed until further notice in efforts to prevent the coronavirus from spreading.
With a changed name and location, the Papillion Landing 55+ Club has been booming with new members.
55+ Club manager Donna Monteleagre said the independent recreation club for active aging and retired people has grown from roughly 40–60 active members to 80–100 since mid-January.
Monteleagre attributes this rejuvenation of the senior community to the members’ decision to stop referring to themselves as such. Previously called “Senior Center,” Monteleagre said the name change to “55+ Club” more accurately reflected the group.
“The name Senior Center did not really give the public a good insight into what we do and what we are,” Monteleagre said.
The former name, she said, sounded like it was a residence or day care for the elderly, rather than a group of individuals who still live life to the fullest in their later years.
The name changed when the club moved from Tara Hills Golf Course into Papillion Landing Community Recreation Center, 1046 W. Lincoln St., during its soft-opening in January.
Monteleagre said the new location helped with the group’s visibility and visiting convenience.
Linda Hartin, a member of the 55+ Club, said she decided to try the group out after signing up for a Papillion Landing membership, knowing she’d be there often. She kept coming back because of those involved, she said.
“The very best part is the other people, new friends,” Hartin said.
The 55+ Club gives aging people a tight-knit community, Monteleagre said. Their philosophy is “no one sits alone,” which Hartin experienced her first time visiting.
“When I walked in the door, they said, ‘No one sits alone,’ and they invited me to their table,” Hartin said.
On March 11, while gathering at Papillion Landing before a bowling outing, everyone squished their seats side by side into one table.
That trip to Papio Bowl was during the group’s Wandering Wednesdays program, where members explore a new place each week.
It’s one of the most popular programs that the 55+ Club continued after moving into Papillion Landing, Monteleagre said.
She said Wandering Wednesdays is part of the club’s effort to offer a wide variety of unique activities, along with classes and volunteer opportunities.
“We’re not your typical senior center,” Monteleagre said.
Since moving, the 55+ Club is now open on Mondays for “brain fitness” activities and Movie Monday, and a Friday ceramics class. Monteleagre said they’ll soon add pickleball classes and chair volleyball.
Monteleagre said members can come as often as they like. Their involvement could be as simple as enjoying a cup of coffee while chit-chatting.
The group is open to the public, including those who live outside Papillion. Visiting is free but some activities cost money.
Monteleagre encourages people to try out the club a few times on different days, since everyday there will be varied activities and people.
An easy way to get involved, Monteleagre said, is by teaching a class. When Hartin, who is a professional clown, first joined she taught a balloon art class.
Members are welcoming, Monteleagre said, because everyone understands the hesitation of going into a new environment alone.
“There’ll be a lot of people who will welcome you with a ‘hello’ and a smile,” Monteleagre said. “Everybody who comes here calls it home.”