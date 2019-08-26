There’s a new face in the halls of Papillion-La Vista High School.
As the new school resource officer, Papillion police officer Adam Boehmer spends his days patrolling hallways instead of streets — and there’s not much difference.
“This is like a condensed city,” Boehmer said. “There are a lot of similarities. The main difference is that I’m just not in a cruiser.”
After three years with the department, Boehmer said it was time to get more experience with youth.
“Instead of me interacting with the public, it’s me interacting with students and teachers,” he said.
When Boehmer saw the open position after previous SRO Andy Mahan transferred to Papillion-La Vista South High School, he sought out the position.
“Andy has done a great job of getting this school in great shape,” Boehmer said.
At PLV, Boehmer can be found securing the doors, monitoring the halls and the parking lot, reporting to school disturbances, giving citations when needed and educating students on the dangers of drugs and alcohol.
“I’m most excited about getting to know the kids and making a difference early on,” he said.
Sometimes, Boehmer said, students struggle with problems such as a troubled home life and hanging out with the wrong crowd. No matter the problem, he wants to guide them to a better life.
“I’m here to educate them as well as help them get to a better future,” he said.
As an officer, Boehmer has seen his fair share of struggles.
“It gets dark and once you start looking down the wrong path, there’s just no light,” he said. “Some kids go down that path and I’m here to try to bring them up a little bit.”
When it comes to students, Boehmer said he does his best to let them know he is there for them.
By joking with them in the halls, Boehmer said he hopes students won’t view him as intimidating, but as a resource.
In addition to bonding with students, Boehmer said he has already built relationships with the PLV staff.
“I’ve had a great time with the teachers and administration staff so far. They’ve been fantastic and very welcoming,” he said.
As the school year continues, Boehmer said he looks forward to being a part of the Monarch team and seeing what the future has in store for students.
“There’s a good future ahead for a lot of these kids,” he said.