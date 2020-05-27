Local libraries haven’t checked out despite the coronavirus closing their doors.
Sump Memorial Library in Papillion and La Vista Public Library have revamped their annual summer reading programs to meet social distancing regulations.
Lacey Partlow, assistant library director at Sump, said library staff shifted already-planned programs to run virtually.
Instead of paper logging, the library will be using a digital reading tracker called Beanstack for the first time this year.
Older readers can scan the back of their book in the app or enter it on the Beanstack website, while children can input the time they spent reading. Participants can earn badges, some of which count toward raffle tickets.
Partlow said she finds the program easy to use. If it goes smoothly, she said the library intends to use it for the rest of the year for its patrons and when working with local schools.
La Vista, on the other hand, chose to use Reader Zone for its summer reading program. This digital reading tracker works similar to Beanstack, said Jodi Norton, La Vista’s assistant library director.
Norton said library card holders without internet access can ask the library to mail them a paper copy. Getting children to read, she said, is the library’s focus.
“It is crucial for kids to keep reading right now, — especially with kids doing homeschooling — so that’s what we’re going to push the most,” Norton said.
Both libraries are offering other online activities. Papillion will hold lifestyle classes and book clubs through Zoom for its adult program. The library will also hold weekly trivia on its social media accounts.
Sump is also showcasing performances for children and posting activities online. For those able to leave the house, Partlow said weekly children’s activity bags can be picked up outside the library at their convenience starting Monday. The bags include crayons and other items needed to complete challenges.
Partlow said she hopes library members are excited to participate, even with this year’s challenges.
“I think we’ve been pleasantly surprised with the engagement we’ve seen with our patrons through social media,” Partlow said. “I really hope we continue to see that throughout the summer.”
Norton said La Vista scaled back its summer programs after noticing people’s “virtual fatigue” from many other online events. They’re still planning to hold a painting class and host virtual bingo, she said, on top of other online programs the library started, like trivia.
With internet burnout in mind, Norton said La Vista shortened its program duration, which now runs from June 3 through July 29.
Sump’s registration starts Monday, but the first virtual event won’t be held until June 4, and the last held July 25.
Though the summer reading program may look different this year, Partlow said it’s important for the library to continue something many look forward to each summer to help rebuild the community during this difficult time.
“Everybody’s world kind of changed here lately, and we want to provide some kind of normalcy,” she said.