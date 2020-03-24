Until further notice, Papillion’s Sump Memorial Library, the Papillion Landing Digital Library and the La Vista Public Library are closed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The La Vista library closed indefinitely March 15 in conjunction with La Vista’s Community Center and Senior Center. Sump Memorial and the Digital Library closed March 16.
Due dates, holds and memberships are being extended at all three libraries until they reopen. Fines will not accrue.
“There isn’t a way that it isn’t inconvenient, but if anything is on our control to make it easier — whether it be cards expiring — we’re pushing all those dates out so no one is affected,” Papillion’s Library Director Matt Kovar said.
Papillion’s outside book drop is closed, so patrons should keep materials until further notice. The La Vista book drop will remain open, however the library is encouraging isolation, said Rose Barcal, La Vista’s library director.
In the meantime, digital resources for all three libraries are still available for members, such as ebooks, emagazines, streaming services and more.
“We’ll do everything we can to help them learn how to use them,” Kovar said.
The La Vista library’s streaming movie service crashed March 16 from a surge in users, Barcal said, but it’s now back up and running. She’s talked to the library’s digital content vendors, which are preparing for a large usage increase.
The streaming service also added new free content for the time being, Barcal said.
“It’s been really heartwarming that these companies are not only reaching out, but adding to these services so people have an option,” Barcal said.
The virus can live on surfaces for up to three days, Kovar said, so both Papillion libraries are waiting that duration to handle materials after they’re returned. Barcal said the La Vista library staff is checking in returned books immediately but wearing plastic gloves to stay safe.
All three libraries are sanitizing the returned books’ covers, as well as all hard surfaces.
Kovar said Papillion will deep clean the library. As for La Vista, custodians from Metropolitan Community College, which has a campus site in the same building as the library, will clean the library as usual. Barcal said they’ve also provided library staff with cleaning materials.
While these facilities will be missed, Barcal said there will be new books to look forward to when the La Vista library reopens.
“Even though the library isn’t open, we will have great things to come back to,” Barcal said.
Papillion’s library staff will be available for contact during regular business hours by phone or email. La Vista’s library staff is also available, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.