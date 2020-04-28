Radars and high definition cameras will play a large part in La Vista’s future road improvement plans.
The city hired Stantec to drive vans equipped with technology through all of the city’s streets and gather data on their condition, as well as data on right of way assets like street signs and drains.
The data will be used to develop an index of the city’s street conditions and will allow the city to prioritize its future pavement repair plans, said Jeff Calentine, La Vista’s deputy director of public works. Data will also be incorporated into Sarpy County’s geographic information system, which can be accessed publicly.
Calentine said the first goal is for the city to have an objective analysis of pavement conditions because visual analysis of things like cracks or potholes is more subjective.
“Everyone thinks their streets are the worst,” he said.
Stantec finished its data gathering earlier this month, and the city also partnered with Lamp Rynearson for “high level synopsis” and analysis of that data, Calentine said.
The Public Works Department can then use that report to decide how best to allocate its resources and guide the City Council in its decision-making.
Calentine said there is a misconception that roads in the worst condition are automatically at the top of the list to be fixed. It’s more cost effective to keep good streets in good condition, he said, so the city will take a more comprehensive approach.
“You can’t let your good streets go bad while you’re fixing your bad streets, you don’t have the funding for that,” he said.
Stantec also gathered data on areas recently annexed by Papillion, which had previously used the company about two years ago to evaluate its streets.
Papillion used that data to develop its road improvement plan through 2029, which it estimates will cost a total of almost $20 million.
Jeff Thompson, Papillion’s public works director, said Papillion will focus on older parts of the city this year — one south of Papillion Creek and west of Washington Street, one north of the creek that includes Papillion’s downtown and another immediately north of Highway 370 stretching from 84th Washington Street to east of 72nd Street — and work on newer areas in future years.
The data was helpful because it gave the city a more systematic and objective approach so it could be more efficient by prioritizing areas of the city rather than having contractors bounce around town fixing the worst roads, Thompson said.
Less than 17% of the city’s roads rated as poor, very poor, serious or failed, according to data provided by Thompson, which he said was a pleasant surprise.
“We didn’t have nearly as many failing roads as I had expected,” he said.
The city has also heard good things about the new sealing product it will be using on the streets, which will prevent moisture and salts from penetrating the surface of the pavement as it freezes and thaws.
“We’re really excited about it and it will provide a nice ride quality to a lot of older streets in town,” Thompson said.