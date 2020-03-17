Sarpy County, Papillion, La Vista, Bellevue and Springfield announced several steps to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus responsible for COVID-19.
As of Tuesday afternoon, state health officials had confirmed 21 cases in Nebraska.
Gov. Pete Ricketts recommended limiting crowds to 10 people or fewer.
Sarpy County and its cities are holding regular teleconference meetings to share knowledge and implement consistent policies. The jurisdictions are recommending all gatherings be limited to 10 people or fewer, including bars and restaurants.
Bellevue
Bellevue Public Schools announced it will close indefinitely. All activities and the Kids’ Time program will also be canceled.
The Bellevue Public Library will be closed for at least two weeks at 6 p.m. Tuesday. City officials will consider reopening it on April 1. Due dates will be extended to April 17, and fines will not accrue during this closure. For more information call 402-293-3157.
Currently, the library will remain open to public unless directed by the city to close. Board games, puppets and toys were removed. Passes to Lauritzen Gardens and Fontenelle Forest will not be checked out since both are closed.
The Bellevue Recreation Department announced it is delaying until April 1 the start of registrations for all of its spring and summer leagues due to the spread of COVID-19.
At that time, the department will further evaluate the situation to determine when and if opening the registration period is appropriate.
For more information call 402-293-3142 or go to www.bellevue.net.
Fontenelle Forest is closed to the public through March 31. All programs and events are canceled. That includes TreeRush Adventures.
Trails will remain open to members between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Fontenelle Forest is not aware of any guests or employees who have reported having the symptoms of or tested positive for the coronavirus.
The forest’s leadership will continue to monitor the situation and reopen the forest to the public when it is safe to do so.
Updates will be provided at fontenelleforest.org.
The Bellevue Little Theatre has ended the run of “Tuck Everlasting.”
Nebraska Medicine—Bellevue announced changes to its visitation policy. In order to visit patients, visitors must not show signs of illness, be limited to two visitors per patient, be older than 14 years old. All visitors will be verbally screened before entering.
Entry points to the hospital will be limited. Those with existing clinic appointments will be able to attend, but delays should be anticipated.
Bellevue University suspended in-person classes and will resume classes through an online, distance learning format beginning March 23. Current online courses are not impacted.
Offutt Air Force Base
Offutt Field House and Indoor Pool is closed starting today, Wednesday. All events at Warhawk Community Center are canceled. Peacekeeper Lanes is closed for bowling, but Kegler Kafe is open for take-out orders. Civilian / Non-Appropriated Funds personnel, the Airman and Family Readiness Center and the Education and Training will be taking appointments only. The Military Personnel Flight will limit its waiting room and modify check-in procedures. King Dining will have a reduced menu and suspend its salad bar.
Papillion
Papillion La Vista Community Schools announced that it would be closed indefinitely.
In Papillion, the Papillion Landing Community Recreation Center and Field House were closed until further notice.
The city’s Sump Memorial Library was also closed until further notice, including all programming.
Papillion’s police department and four fire department stations closed to non-essential personnel like visitors and family to reduce the exposure risk to department members.
All city-related closures and updates can be found at papillion.org/coronavirus.
The city encouraged anyone with a fever, cough or other symptoms to stay home.
La Vista
The City Council will meet Tuesday night remotely via a teleconference. The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. and the public and the media are invited to dial in and attend the meeting that way.
The dial-in information:
• Phone Number: 1-877-820-7831
• Passcode: 9920479
The agenda for the meeting can be found on the city's website at www.cityoflavista.org/agenda.
On Sunday, La Vista announced the closure of the city’s community center, senior center and library until further notice.
The Special Services transportation program would continue.
Springfield
All programs at the Springfield Memorial Library are canceled until further notice. Currently, the library will remain open to the public, and staff is taking extra precautions to ensure cleanliness.
Visitors are discouraged from lingering at the library after checking out materials. Toys will be removed.
Sarpy County
Sarpy County is working to reduce or eliminate nonessential visits to its courthouses.
Only employees and those with business with the courts will be allowed in the Sarpy County Courthouse.
Both district and county courts are a function of state government and will remain open.
The situation will be reviewed daily, and any change will be announced by 4 p.m. the day before it goes into effect. The notice will be posted at sarpy.com.
Many public services can be done online, including renewing vehicle registration, paying property taxes and searching Sarpy County property records. Many forms can be completed on the website, while others can be completed and emailed to Sarpy County offices.
Sarpy County employees will be available to help residents by phone and email.
The county also has suspended processing passport applications until further notice. Passports applications must be done in person. The county will resume doing so when conditions allow.
Information about the passport application process is available on the U.S. State Department’s website at www.travel.state.gov.Public visits to the Sarpy County Jail are also suspended. The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office said it is working on an electronic option for family members to visit with their loved ones.
This story will be updated.