The Papillion La Vista Arts Network gives children a place to belong.
Twice a year, the local nonprofit puts on two shows — a winter play and summer musical — with a cast consisting entirely of elementary- and middle school-age children.
Started in 1998, founder Deborah Bowers Kippley said she wanted to provide a way for children in Sarpy County to express themselves through the arts.
“There’s so much sports opportunities,” Kippley said. “Kids need an opportunity for the arts.”
Children involved graduate with a long list of past shows on their resume, landing them roles in high school productions as freshmen, Kippley said.
This success, she said, is a byproduct of the program but not her overall goal. She said the group is a great way for children to make friends because their “baggage” from school doesn’t follow them.
“Kids who may be an outcast in their school have gained friendships and confidence in their ability to make friends here,” Kippley said.
She’s seen children who had previously had trouble making friends from cognitive differences or school-related behavior problems thrive in the theater environment, learning to work together.
Having put on about 30 productions so far, Kippley has preparation down to a science.
To keep it as low-cost as possible, she reuses props and costumes as often as she can.
All children are accepted up to a capped amount. For the winter play, they audition for part selection. To get more children in the shows, Kippley will typically double cast, meaning one set of children perform the first act and another performs the second act as those characters.
“Everybody who wants to be in play deserves to have a chance,” Kippley said.
It’s open to second grade through eight grade. Older children get more prominent roles.
The cast is primarily children from Papillion, but she does have children from Ralston and Bellevue.
Being in the winter play costs $12 plus a $15 fee for new members. The summer musical costs a lot more to put on, Kippley said, so it costs $275 for a family’s first child and $100 for the second.
The fees cover the cost of the productions and small stipends for some staff. Any additional money raised goes to a kindergarten in Africa that Kippley’s mother created before she died.
This year’s summer musical will tell the story of Papillion’s history in honor of its 150th anniversary celebration. Kippley hopes to have a full camp of 55 children.
Kippley encourages parents to get their children involved in the arts because she said it changes lives.
“I fully appreciate how powerful this medium is,” Kippley said. “It’s a shame not more people realize how powerful the arts can be.”