A Papillion Kwik Shop location closed Monday because an employee tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
According to a statement on the company’s website, the employee informed the company of the positive test. The store, located at 101 Cedardale Road, closed at 2:30 p.m. Monday to be cleaned and sanitized by an industrial crew, the statement said, and the store would re-open next week.
“We are grateful to all our customers for your patience and understanding during this time,” the statement said, and went on to say, “All Team Members that work at these stores have been contacted and advised to follow CDC-recommended guidelines. We are making every effort to provide the affected Team Member and our broader team with the necessary resources and support.”