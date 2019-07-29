The Papillion Garden Club is hoping it can find more people to stop and smell the roses.
Nancy Zaraya is a member of the Papillion Garden Club and wants to let people know how the club can help them see the beauty of nature.
“We’d like to see some new blood, some younger folks join us so we can pass on some gardening experience,” Zaraya said. “I’d like to continue seeing gardening as a hobby and a recreation.”
The club meets on the second Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church 330 Halleck St. W., and the meetings last about an hour.
The Papillion Garden Club has 72 members — nine of whom are a part of the master gardener program. Master gardeners are volunteers certified by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension Office.
The process to become a master gardener requires volunteers to complete 40 hours of training and 40 hours of volunteer service during the initial year of their involvement in the program.
The Papillion Garden Club is a venue to immerse its members in nature. Activities include visiting other member’s gardens to socialize and harvest gardening ideas from each other.
Guest speakers regularly attend meetings to talk about a variety of gardening topics such as weed management, composting and herbs in the garden.
The Papillion Garden Club is also partly responsible for the upkeep of the Blue Star Memorial at Veterans Park on the corner of Monroe and Halleck streets.
During the spring, the club also works with the Papillion Parks Department to arrange a time to place plants in the planters along Main Street.
The City of Papillion pays for the plants and and any other assistance the club might need and provides the club lunch after the work is done.
Zaraya said the club gets substantial assistance from Canoyer Garden Center and Home Depot when purchasing plants for the club’s projects.
“Home Depot has donated a lot of the plants in the last three years,” Zaraya said.
She said Canoyer Garden Center has worked with her for the design of the downtown planters and gardens at Veterans Park.
The Papillion Garden Club decorates two tables yearly for the Papillion Foundation’s annual Christmas luncheon fundraiser.
Zaraya said she sees the purpose of the club as being a place to share a love of gardening and to learn good gardening practices. She invites those interested in becoming a member to attend the Sept. 10 meeting, where the group will be meeting at Trinity Lutheran Church to then depart to take a tour of Lauritzen Gardens in Omaha.
Membership is open to anyone and those interested do not need to be a Papillion resident.
The membership fee is $10 annually.