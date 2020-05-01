Papillion Days will not happen this June due to the coronavirus, Papillion Community Foundation announced Friday.
The foundation said in a statement the decision to cancel the event came after consulting with the city of Papillion, and the foundation was exploring options to reschedule the event later in the year. Virtual options are also being considered.
Papillion 150 events celebrating the city’s 150th anniversary are also postponed until further notice, the statement said.
“We know that this will come as an enormous disappointment, not only to citizens, but also vendors, businesses, organizations and professionals who make Papillion Days happen. This is not a decision that we have taken lightly,” the statement read.
The statement went on to read, “We find ourselves in unsettling times. We all need to be able to enjoy events like Papillion Days and someday soon we will do just that. Now is the time to lift each other up and put every ounce of positive energy forward. We are doing everything that we can to support the community right now – redirecting all our energy to helping those in need during this pandemic.”
La Vista made the decision to postpone its Salute to Summer celebration last month.