While people worry about their health and job security during the coronavirus pandemic, a Papillion couple is doing what they can to help ease the community's stress.
Earlier this month, Brian and Kellie Cerny put a basket full of necessities on their porch for people who need them.
The couple gathered items such as hand sanitizer, toilet paper, diapers, baby formula and wipes, hand soap, laundry detergent, shampoo and canned goods.
Brian Cerny said the idea sparked after he and Kellie watched the news and heard about all the people who lost their jobs.
“We were just talking among ourselves how fortunate we both are to be able to work from home and how we both work for companies that didn't have to do layoffs,” he said.
“We’ve been through tough times ourselves in the past and we know how hard it is to rely on friends and neighbors and we just wanted to do something for other people who haven’t been as fortunate through this whole thing.”
The basket, at 326 N. Beadle St., is outside 24 hours and day, weather permitting.
While anyone is welcome to grab what they need, Brian and Kellie encourage people who can donate items to do so.
“We have a steady stream of people coming to our porch to grab what they need and drop what they don’t,” Brian said.
Now, the basket is overflowing with donations and Kellie said she is happy to see the community rally together.
“Little acts of kindness when you’re in the midst of a hardship are immeasurable,” Kellie said.
She also said this is also a great opportunity for their four children who attend St. Columbkille Catholic School to see the importance of giving.
“This is a good opportunity to teach our kids how to act during the hard times," she said. "Our kids coming to see that someone came to our porch and got diapers and formula because they couldn’t afford it right now, has allowed us to teach that lesson.
“There are so many people struggling when they didn’t do anything to lose their job or have their business close. So, being able to show our kids how important it is to help people during hard times has been a really cool part of this.”
Kellie also reminds the children that while this is not an ideal situation, her family is still lucky.
“This is a strange time for us and it’s a bummer sporting events are canceled and you can’t go to your friend's house, but we don’t have the added stress of not being able to afford necessities and it teaches you a little bit about not complaining,” she said.
“Things aren’t so bad. Maybe we are inconvenienced and there have been days that have been a bummer, but we are fine. We are healthy and that’s not the case for everybody.”
Brian said what the world needs now is unity.
“Everybody needs to put politics aside. It’s still kind of disturbing to see politics driving so much bickering,” he said. “Right now, what we really need is for people to come together as a community and as a planet.
“What matters is being kind to each other and being kind to our neighbors.”