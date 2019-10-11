A Papillion City Councilman has been cited on suspicion of negligent child abuse, a misdemeanor.
Jason Gaines was issued a citation by the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office in early October, Chief Deputy Sarpy County Sheriff Greg London told The World-Herald on Thursday.
Gaines has been accused of causing “finger-mark bruising” on the arm of his girlfriend’s 5-year-old son, London said.
The boy’s mother lives with Gaines in his downtown Papillion residence, London said. Her son splits time living with his mother and biological father.
Gaines declined to comment in a phone call Thursday.
London said a report was made to the Papillion Police Department on Sept. 7.
Shortly thereafter, the department contacted the Sheriff’s Office to take over the investigation because of potential conflict of interest concerns, given Gaines’ role on the council.
Such practice is standard in circumstances where a city employee would be investigated by that city’s police department, London said. He declined to say who made the original complaint.
Trent Albers, spokesman for the City of Papillion, said the city is aware of the citation. He declined to comment further.
Gaines represents Ward II, which is generally bounded by 72nd and 84th Streets, and Lincoln Street and Olsen Drive. He was first elected to the council in 2012 and won reelection in 2016.
In 2005, Gaines pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic assault in a Cass County case and was sentenced to 18 months of probation for the misdemeanor, according to previous World-Herald reporting. He filed for bankruptcy that same year.
He told The World-Herald in 2012 that the domestic assault incident “was totally blown out of proportion.”
A court appearance related to the child abuse citation is scheduled for next month.