Papillion will soon have a new city administrator.
The City Council unanimously approved Amber Powers to serve as the next city administrator at its meeting last night. Powers will replace Christine Myers when Myers retires July 2.
Papillion hired Powers as the assistant city administrator in August 2017 in anticipation of Myer’s eventual retirement, Mayor David Black said. Based on her qualifications and performance, she will receive a starting salary of $120,000, according to council documents.
Philip Green was appointed by a unanimous vote to be Powers’s deputy city administrator. Green was sworn in Tuesday and starts March 2 with a salary of $109,000.
In other action:
The council voted 5–2 to approve a reconsidered resolution that grants consent to the resettlement of refugees in Papillion. It joins the list of Nebraska cities that provided consent, including Bellevue and La Vista.
The vote spurred from President Donald Trump’s executive order issued Sept. 16 that would require state and local governments to provide written consent in order for refugees to resettle within its area.
This resolution previously failed 4–2 at the council’s Jan. 7 meeting when Councilman Tom Mumgaard and Councilwoman Lu Ann Kluch were absent. In order for the vote to have passed, the majority of the entire council, or five members, would have needed to vote in its favor.
Absent members are able to submit a motion for reconsideration at least 14 days before the meeting. Mumgaard submitted a request Jan. 8, just before U.S. District Judge Peter Messitte blocked Trump’s executive order Jan. 15 on a preliminary basis. Mumgaard said because that block could be temporary, he wanted to go ahead with the reconsideration.
Kluch was also absent from last night’s meeting. For the vote to take place last night, the council had to vote to suspend some of its rules.
It first suspended a rule that requires all members to be present when a motion to reconsider is voted on. After, it voted to suspend a rule that requires a motion to reconsider to pass with a vote of at least two-thirds of its members and to instead use a majority vote. It was then the council could vote for the resolution to be reconsidered, followed by the actual vote.
Councilmen Steve Sunde and Jason Gaines voted against all five of the resolutions, including the initial Jan. 7 vote.
The council also approved was an agreement to officially join the Sarpy County Traffic Safety Task Force in the council’s consent agenda. Formed last September, the task force aims to reduce traffic violations and vehicle crashes, according to council documents. It consists of the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellevue, Papillion and La Vista police departments.
Papillion City Council meetings are held every first and third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. in City Hall, 122 E. 3rd St. Agendas and minutes are posted on the city website at papillion.org/AgendaCenter.