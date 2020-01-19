In celebration of Papillion’s 150th anniversary, the story of its history will be shared through music and narration at this year’s Papillion Area Concert Band performances.
The first, on Jan. 26, will explore the city’s earliest 50 years, 1870–1920. The free event will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. at Papillion-La Vista High School, following the Papillion Area Lion’s Club’s annual spaghetti dinner.
Each song the band will play was popular during this time period. Between each number, a narrator will share a piece of Papillion’s history.
PAC Band Director Ken Molzer wrote the script. He talked to those with deep city roots and spent hours researching news recorded in books and newspapers.
“Thank goodness there are people that write things down,” Molzer said.
As his family moved to the city 50 years ago, Molzer has also witnessed a great deal of Papillion’s history.
While the researching process was tedious and time consuming, Molzer said he was passionate about the project.
“Everything I do is a labor of love,” Molzer said. “I’ve spent a lot of late nights going over this stuff and trying to get it together.”
The PAC Band consists of musicians of all ages, Molzer said, and no auditions are required to join. Some members are fresh out of high school, while others are age 80. Over 500 people have played in the band since Molzer started it in 1986.
Four rehearsals are held prior to each of its three annual concerts.
After this upcoming show, the PAC Band’s next performance will share the following 50 years of the city's history during the finale of Papillion Days. The last concert, looking at the city’s most recent 50 years, will be held in August.
For more of Papilllion’s sesquicentennial events, visit papillion150.com.