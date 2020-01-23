Residents say Papillion “Feels Like Home,” so the city has adopted it as its new tagline.
The tagline, along with related brand messaging statements, was unanimously approved by Papillion City Council at its Jan. 21 meeting.
The new branding strategy was developed through a partnership with KidGlov.
Over the last several month,s the advertising agency conducted online research and gathered community input on what makes the city special. It surveyed City Council members, Leadership Academy graduates, city department heads and the Papillion 150 Committee, Councilman Steve Engberg said.
KidGlov found the city has three “personality archetypes” — Everyman, Lover and Ruler.
In documents submitted to the council, “Everyman” is described as “kind of place, visit or grow up in, good character, feels like home, always, neighbors, pride.” Lover is described as “green parks, fun times, beautiful, all you need, for you to love, full of people, friends.” Ruler was described as “feels safe, excellent schools, thriving businesses, big visions, have a say.”
KidGlov used these personality types to develop the city’s new tagline and pre-written statements that define the city.
Engberg said he was pleased at KidGlov’s process and how much it listened to the city's input.
Those surveyed essentially picked the tagline, he said, not KidGlov, so it accurately reflects the city.
“The entire time I've been on the council … we've gone back to the idea that no matter how we grow, we plan right and we prepare right, that we maintain the small community atmosphere here,” Engberg said. “I think this give us that feel.”
Councilwoman Lu Ann Kluch, however, said it wasn’t her favorite and she knows others who feel the same way.
“I've talked to many people who, it's not their choice; it's not the one they want,” Kluch said. “But, I respect that there was a process, that we did talk to many people.”
During previous council meetings, some council members found the tagline to be too simple or lacking luster. It was suggested to combine it with “something like ‘Where Your Future Lives,’” according to council documents.
The city and KidGove met to discuss the concerns, but ultimately opted to stick to the tagline because it evokes a single emotion and aligned with Papillion’s two most common brand archetypes, Everyman and Lover.
City leaders also worried that a tagline focusing on the future would alienate longtime residents, as many were “adamant” about remembering its past when interviewed for Papillion’s 150th anniversary celebrations.
Papillion can still use that sort of language to target specific audiences, Engberg said, with the branded statements KidGlov created.
Kluch said that while she voted in favor of the tagline, she hopes that as the city changes, the tagline will be revisited with more input from community members.
“I hope that we look at it repeatedly and soon,” Kluch said. “I don't want it to grow stagnant. I don't want it to grow old.”
Mayor David Black agreed it should be reevaluated consistently going forward. This year, during Papillon’s 150th anniversary, Black said was a great time to start for those follow-ups to occur sequentially.
Councilman Steve Sunde said the tagline showcases why people want to live in Papillion, despite it being a not-so-small city anymore.
“Yes, we are growing faster than a lot of people would like, but we are committed to continuing to make this a community that feels like home,” he said.
Papillion City Council meetings are held every first and third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. in City Hall, 122 E. 3rd St. Agendas and minutes are posted on the city website at www.papillion.org/AgendaCenter.