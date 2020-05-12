With large gatherings unsafe, the Papillion 150 committee is having to rework the city’s 150th anniversary celebration because of the coronavirus.
Nearly every event, including Papillion Days, has been postponed to undetermined dates. Laura Schwartz, Papillion 150 committee member and executive director for the Papillion Community Foundation, said some may be adapted to virtual celebrations.
As of now, Papillion’s annual holiday season kickoff Winter Wonderland is the only event still scheduled; however, that may be postponed if it’s still unsafe for crowds to assemble.
Schwartz said Papillion 150 will assess later in the year whether that event will take place on Nov. 28. Papillion 150 will post event updates on its social media accounts.
Schwartz said the committee is considering pushing some events into 2021. It would work out well, she said, since the city’s actual birthday takes place in October.
While events are on hold, the committee is tackling any projects still possible.
Papillion 150 is working with its sponsors to finish Butterfly Effect mural designs. When it’s safe to gather in groups of more than 10, they’ll begin painting, Schwartz said.
All but four of the 30-plus butterfly benches are complete. Schwartz said the committee hopes to have all benches installed by early June, but ribbon cuttings will likely be rescheduled for later in the summer.
“We are all working on ways to get back to normal as soon and safely as possible,” Schwartz said.
Meanwhile, Schwartz said the committee is brainstorming alternative ways to hold the Papillion 150 celebration. She said it’s important for community morale to continue observing Papillion’s birthday, regardless of what’s going on in the world.
Ribbon cuttings may be virtual ceremonies. While the public will be able to visit the murals and benches individually, Schwartz said the committee is considering releasing videos or a virtual tour for those choosing to quarantine.
The walking tour of Papillion’s historical markers, created by the Sarpy County Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Academy, is being made into both an in-person and virtual experience, Schwartz said.
She said Papillion Days may need to be reworked into a virtual parade if it’s pushed back too late into the year when cold weather could interfere. She said Papillion 150 is researching what resources it would need to make that come to fruition.
“We’re just looking at really creative ways to still have some of the events as safe as possible,” Schwartz said. “We’re revisiting each and every event or gathering as we go.”
Schwartz encourages anyone interested to contact the committee with questions, comments or ideas on how to proceed.
No matter when or how it happens, Schwartz said the Papillion 150 celebration will go on.
“We’re not giving up on Papillion 150,” Schwartz said.