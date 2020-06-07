In celebration of Papillion's 150th anniversary, artists designed butterfly benches that are now displayed throughout the city. Below is a list of locations, complete with artists and sponsors for each bench.
Inside Papillion La Vista High School, 402 E. Centennial Road.
Designed by Stephen Kavanaugh and sponsored by PLHS.
Schwer Park, 702 West Centennial Road.
Designed by Tiffany Arnold and sponsored by Edith and Wayne Huddleston.
Papillion Public Works Department building, 9909 Portal Road.
Designed by Michelle Andahl and sponsored by the Papillion Classified Employee Association and Papillion Public Works.
The Apartments at Lux 96, 1341 W. 6th St.
Designed by Jacqueline Bequette and sponsored by Donnie Bellino.
St Columbkille’s campus, 200 E. 6th St.
Designed by Katie Bovick and sponsored by St Columbkille Church.
First Lutheran Church, 420 N. Washington St.
Designed by Rachel Ziegler and sponsored by First Lutheran Church.
Papillion City Hall, 122 E. 3rd St.
Designed by David O'Connell and sponsored by the City of Papillion.
The Papillion Area Historical Society, 242 N. Jefferson St.
Designed by Holly Carey and sponsored by Bob and Karen Olson.
Sump Memorial Library, 222 N. Jefferson St.
Rear garden: Designed by Emily and Ryan Globe and sponsored by Cobalt.
Mailboxes: Designed by Christine Steele and sponsored by Rudy and Linda Chloupek.
Front Entrance: Designed by Albert Rhea and sponsored by the Arts Council.
Twisted Vine, 123 N. Washington St.
Designed by Nicole Raphael and sponsored by Twisted Vine.
First Street Plaza, 102 S. Washington St.
Designed by Christine Steele and sponsored by the Strawn family.
City Park, Lincoln and Washington streets.
Designed by Katrina Swanson and sponsored by Milton, Joann, Charles and Marion Fricke.
Papillion-La Vista Schools Foundation, 242 W. Grant St.
Designed by Dennis Kennedy and sponsored by PLSF.
Pedestrian Bridge and the Papillion La Vista Community Schools central office, 420 S. Washington St.
Designed by Eric White and sponsored by Bob & Karla O'Neal.
Halleck Park Lake, 600 E. Halleck St.
Designed by Steph Jackson and sponsored by City of Papillion.
Designed by Carol Ranheim and sponsored by Tim and Tony Gay.
Designed by Lily Roberts and sponsored by PLHS Class of 1997.
Hawley Orthodontics,10212 S. 71st St.
Designed by Holly Witcomb and sponsored by Hawley Orthodontics.
Heartland Womens Healthcare, 10701 S. 72nd St.
Designed by Kristin Rodenburg and sponsored by Dr. Kristi Peterson.
Veterans Park, Monroe and Halleck streets.
Designed by Deborah Bowers Kippley and sponsored by the Papillion Junior Woman’s Club.
Papillion Manor, 610 S. Polk St.
Designed by Barbie Mully and sponsored by the Papillion Manor Memorial Fund.
Papillion Landing Community Recreation Center and Field House, 1046 W. Lincoln St.
Designed by Justin Queal and sponsored by FaceBook.
Designed by Dennis Kennedy and sponsored by Papillion Area Lions Club.
Inside Papillion La Vista South High School, 10799 Highway 370.
Designed by Christine Steele and sponsored by PLVS.
Sumtur Amphitheater, 11691 S. 108th St.
Designed by Kim Bogart and sponsored by Keith Molzer.
Designed by Bud Cassiday and sponsored by Ken Molzer.
Citizens State Bank, 754 Gold Coast Drive.
Designed by Alicia Follmer and sponsored by Citizens State Bank.
'CHI Health Midlands, 11111 S. 84th St.
Designed by Ginna Palma and sponsored by CHI.
Jerzes Sports Bar and Keno, 501 Olson Drive.
Designed by Christine Steele and sponsored by Donnie Bellino.
The Sarpy County campus at a location to be determined by county maintenance.
Designed by Paula Yoachim and sponsored by Sarpy County.
Locations to be determined.
Designed by Sue Kalicki and sponsored by Midlands Community Foundation.
Designed by Rhonda Earith and sponsored by American National Bank.