The Tri-City Food Pantry has several needs throughout the month of July.
Heading the list is saltine crackers and chicken helper. Other items needed are white beans, hamburger helper, canned fruit, sloppy Joe mix, tuna helper, cereal, chili beans, canned pasta, Jell-o, pudding and canned pasta sauce.
Non-food items needed are Kleenex, paper towels, dish soap and shampoo.
The Tri-City Food Pantry serves the communities of La Vista, Papillion and Ralston and is located in the Heartland Family Service Office at 302 American Parkway.
Drop-off hours are Monday and Thursday from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. (evenings by appointment only), Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For more information, email tricitypantry@gmail.com.