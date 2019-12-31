Papillion’s City Council approved the city’s One and Six Year Road Plan during the Dec. 17 meeting.
The plan includes $10.9 million in projects for the 2020—21 fiscal year.
Major projects in the plan:
- Cornhusker Road between 117th and 120th streets for $1.8 million.
- Reconstruction of Washington Street at Cedardale Road Will cost $1.8 million, $316,920 of which will be funded by the city. The majority will be paid for by Sarpy County.
- Sarpy County will pay for $1.5 million for work on Capehart Road from Highway 50 to 138th Street.
- Google will pay for work on 156th Street from Schram Road to Gold Coast Road, totaling $1 million.
- The plan also includes $3.5 million in bond payments.
At the request of city staff, the council removed a $2.5 million project for improvements to 90th Street related to the Papillion Commons development, of which the city would pay $1 million. That was replaced with $2.2 million in right-of-way acquisition and construction on 90th and Gruenther streets.
Papillion Commons is a planned $119 million project on the northwest corner of 84th Street and Highway 370. The 110-acre area would include multi-family housing, a hotel, an assisted living facility, a trail system and a park. There would also be 164,000 square feet of retail and 80,000 square feet of office space.
No clear timeline on the project has materialized, Papillion Communications Director Trenton Albers said, but the city is making improvements in the area in preparation for any future development.
“As far as it’s been indicated to us there is no immediate development in that area,” he said.
A developer would pay for any subsequent road improvements.