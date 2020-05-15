The 2020 Omaha Gives! online fundraiser will be Wednesday .
This year marks the eighth consecutive year the 24-hour fundraiser will raise money for 501(c) (3) nonprofits in Douglas and Sarpy counties in Nebraska and Pottawattamie County in Iowa.
Organized by the Omaha Community Foundation, Omaha Gives! will accept online donations at omahagives.org from midnight Wednesday through midnight Thursday . The minimum donation is $1, with no maximum.
Donors do not need to wait until today to donate. They may donate at any time, although the amounts given will not be revealed until the fundraiser formally begins. A “leaderboard” tracks the amount each nonprofit receives throughout the day.
Local nonprofits listed at omahagives.org, and which are eligible for donations, are as follows:
• Bellevue Papillion Rotary Charitable Foundation
• Crusaders Alumni
• Gifford Farm Education Center, ESU 3
• Gross Catholic High School
• Housing Foundation for Sarpy County
• Lady Cougars Softball
• Moving Veterans Forward
• Papillion Area Concert Band
• Papillion Area Historical Society
• Papillion Area Lions Foundation
• Papillion Landing 55+ Club
• Papillion-La Vista Community Theatre
• Papillion-La Vista Schools Foundation
• Polish Heritage Society of Nebraska
• SAC Foundation
• St. Columbkille Catholic Church
• St. Martha's Episcopal Church
• Sarpy County Museum
• Springfield Platteview Community Schools
• Titan Band Boosters Association
• Tri-City Food Pantry
• Town and Country Humane Society
Information on each of these can be found at omahagives.org by typing the name of the nonprofit into the search window.