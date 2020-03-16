Douglas and Sarpy Counties are working to reduce or eliminate nonessential visits to their courthouses in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Daniel Esch, the Douglas County clerk, suggests that people applying for marriage licenses download and complete the form before coming into the office by going online to www.douglascountyclerk.org.
People who know the day and time they are coming into the office can email the completed marriage license form to marriage@douglascounty-ne.gov. The email should include the date and time they are coming in.
Each applicant needs to present a valid government-issued ID and pay with cash or a credit/debit card. The fee for a marriage license is $25. People also can prepay the $9 fee for a certified copy of a marriage license.
For questions or more information call 402-444-6080 or marriage@douglascounty-ne.gov during business hours.
And in Sarpy County, only employees and those with business with the courts will be allowed in the Sarpy County Courthouse.
Both district and county courts are a function of state government and will remain open.
The situation will be reviewed daily, and any change will be announced by 4 p.m. the day before it goes into effect. The notice will be posted at sarpy.com.
Many public services can be done online, including renewing vehicle registration, paying property taxes and searching Sarpy County property records. Many forms can be completed on the website, while others can be completed and emailed to Sarpy County offices.
Sarpy County employees will be available to help residents by phone and email.
The county also has suspended processing passport applications until further notice. Passports applications must be done in person. The county will resume doing so when conditions allow.
Information about the passport application process is available on the U.S. State Department’s website at www.travel.state.gov.